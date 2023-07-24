(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. strategists have raised their view on UK equities, arguing their recent weak performance means Britain’s glum economic outlook is now reflected in the price.

“We find that attractive valuations better reflect the weak growth outlook and the Bank of England’s sharp rate hikes to deal with sticky inflation,” BlackRock Investment Institute strategists Jean Boivin and Wei Li wrote, upgrading their view on the market to neutral.

After remaining resilient during a global stock slump last year, UK equities have lagged behind US and European peers so far in 2023, as stubbornly high inflation forces the Bank of England to extend its policy tightening, fueling fears of a prolonged economic recession.

Li turned tactically underweight developed market equities last June, but the call came just before a decisive turn in the MSCI World Index, which has rallied 19% since end-June 2022. She remains overweight on a strategic long-term basis.

The FTSE 100 Index is trading at a discount of about 50% to the S&P 500, the widest since at least 2005, when Bloomberg began compiling the data.

However, figures last week showed Britain’s inflation rate dropped to the lowest in 15 months, raising hopes of a shift away from the worst price spiral in the Group of Seven nations. Interest rates are now seen peaking around 5.9%, well below the 6.75% traders had priced earlier.

Investec strategists Roger Lee and Sara Wallace also last week recommended buying UK stocks, citing attractive valuations for mid-sized firms in the FTSE 250 index, coupled with a drop in expectations for peak interest rates.

