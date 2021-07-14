(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, plans to raise base salaries 8% for all employees director level and below, effective Sept. 1, to reward them for their work during the pandemic.

“Your initiative, commitment and teamwork helped ensure that through the pandemic we supported our clients, delivered for shareholders, and gave back to the communities where we operate,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

