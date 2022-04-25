(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy PS Business Parks Inc. for approximately $7.6 billion, expanding its real estate bet across the U.S.

Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate will buy Glendale, California-based PSB for $187.50 a share in cash, according to a statement Monday. The offer price is a roughly 12% premium to PSB’s closing price on Friday.

Under the deal, Blackstone agreed to take over roughly 27 million square feet of industrial, business parks, office and rental housing properties located in California, Miami, Texas and Northern Virginia.

“We are excited to add PS Business Parks’ business park, office and industrial assets to our portfolio and look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide the best possible service and experience for PSB’s customers,” said David Levine, co-head of Americas acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate.

Shares of PS Business Parks surged in early trading Monday, jumping 11% to $186.50. Blackstone was down 1.4% at $109 as of 8:41 a.m.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. The agreement includes a “go-shop” period that will expire in 30 days, during which PSB can actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals.

Blackstone has been ramping up real estate bets across the U.S., with purchases of rental housing, industrial and office portfolios. The firm has spent billions of dollars in the past year, agreeing to deals ranging from apartment communities to luxury rentals in Manhattan.

(Adds shares.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.