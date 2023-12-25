(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. allocated more than half of its 2023 investment in real estate to European assets, including the UK, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The world’s biggest alternative asset manager placed 55% of its global property investments in Europe after rising interest rates led to bargain prices, the FT said. Blackstone typically invests most in the US, with an allocation of between 20% and 30% to Europe. The asset manager also reduced its total spend on new property from about $47 billion in 2022 to about $9 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, the FT reported.

The investment firm has $40 billion of “dry powder” and is targeting parts of the real estate market with “the strongest cashflow growth and favourable supply demand fundamentals,” Kathleen McCarthy, global co-head of real estate at Blackstone, is cited by the FT as saying.

This includes logistics warehouses and data centers as well as apartments and student accommodation, she said.

