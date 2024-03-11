(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and Bain Capital bet billions of dollars that services like Netflix would feed bottomless demand for Hollywood sound stages. They’re about to find out if they’re wrong.

New entertainment facilities are being built at a record pace and coming online just as producers like Walt Disney Co. face investor pressure to cut costs and show a profit from streaming. For sound stage owners, occupancy is down and leases are getting shorter.

In Los Angeles, construction underway and on the drawing board could add 50% to the current stock, according to CBRE Group Inc. In the New York area, developers are building 11 new campuses, boosting production space by 30%. Facilities in Georgia have grown 100-fold to 4.5 million square feet (418,000 square meters) since 2010, according to the state film commission.

“There comes a time in every industry when there is a bit of a shake-up,” said Craig Solomon, vice chairman of Affinius Capital, a partner in 18 properties and 130 sound stages with landlord Hackman Capital Partners. After years of growth driven by streaming, studio real estate “is likely getting to that time in the life cycle.”

While major investors in Los Angeles and New York are confident they’ll skirt the development glut, some builders are hitting the pause button.

Last month, filmmaker Tyler Perry halted an $800 million construction project in Atlanta. Just 38% of the city’s stages were occupied in February, according to a report seen by Bloomberg News. In New York, film and TV-related firms cut new lease signings in 2023 by 85% from a year earlier, CBRE reported. Other projects face delays because of slow approvals and tight financing.

After years of spending heavily to attract consumers to streaming services, the film and TV industry is reeling. Weak box-office sales, shrinking cable-TV audiences and investor pressure to reduce streaming losses have led to thousands of layoffs and cuts in production.

Read More: ‘Oppenheimer’ Wins Seven Oscars Including Best Picture, Director

Major studios and smaller producers are also still recovering from last year’s strikes by writers and actors — which halted work for months.

That’s a big change from 2021, when TPG Inc. paid $1.1 billion for Cinespace Studios in Chicago and Toronto. At the time, real estate co-head Avi Banyasz said growth in streaming, fueled in part by the pandemic, had led to a “surge in the need for studio space.” The company declined to comment for this article.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., one of the biggest film and TV producers, has been paring costs since its 2022 merger. Netflix Inc. released 130 fewer original programs last year. Disney slashed more than 8,000 positions in 2023 as part of a drive to cut $7.5 billion in annual costs.

“We’ve not been that public about it, but we’ve killed a few projects already that we just didn’t feel were strong enough,” Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said at a March 5 investor conference.

For television and feature film makers, the cost of leasing studio space is a small consideration in production budgets compared with labor costs or tax incentives, according to Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital. Increased construction costs and tight financing are making it harder to turn a profit on new projects, especially outside core markets.

“During an economic downturn and after a black swan event, such as the recent extended double strike, lenders and investors have taken a step back,” Hackman said. “For developers and investors without expertise who simply thought, ‘If I build it, they will come,’ those days are done.”

So far, established sound stages aren’t threatened with imminent default or distress. But there are signs of shrinking demand.

Citing the strikes, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., a joint-venture partner with Blackstone, reported that leasing at its stages fell to 84.7% last quarter from 96.8% a year earlier. Filming has taken time to bounce back, with a full recovery not expected until the second half of 2024, the company said.

Paramount Global, the owner of CBS and MTV, reported sound stage lease income of $34 million in 2023, down from $65 million in 2022 and $145 million in 2021, because it’s been shedding real estate and the strike halted production last year.

It’s currently seeking a partner to redevelop the CBS Broadcast Center, a full block in Manhattan. The company declined to comment.

Rising borrowing costs are cutting into profit margins. Monthly payments for a $1.1 billion mortgage on nine properties that Hudson Pacific owns with Blackstone jumped to $6.34 million from $1.22 million in 2021, according to filings on the debt.

“We remain confident in the long-term strength of the studio business, especially in core markets like Los Angeles, where historically constrained supply drove much of the initial growth in secondary markets,” Mark Lammas, Hudson Pacific’s president, said in an email.

Hudson is part of a joint venture with Blackstone, Vornado Realty Trust and the New York City Economic Development Corp. that invested $350 million in the new Sunset Pier 94 Studios, the first purpose-built studio campus space in Manhattan.

Bain Capital Real Estate, which manages approximately $9 billion, is forging ahead with joint venture projects, including two sites in Brooklyn and a $600 million Los Angeles campus.

“Exponential growth doesn’t happen in a straight line but a series of sine waves or curves,” Joe Marconi, a partner at Bain Capital Real Estate, said in an interview. “You need to be comfortable you are in the most desirable locations because you will likely catch the bottom of the sine wave once during your hold, and it’s the location and quality that provides you the resiliency.”

And Apollo’s Athene signed a deal in September, during the writer and actor’s strikes, providing a $480 million senior mortgage on a Burbank, California, campus with 16 sound stages under construction. The lender had confidence in the project because Warner Bros. committed to a 15-year lease, according to Jeff Worthe, the developer.

“Cycles come and go,” he said. “There’s always going to be demand for creating product and content in LA. It’ll come back and we’ll be back at a place when every stage will be full.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.