(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s Packers Sanitation Service Inc. saw earnings cut in half in the third quarter as the slaughterhouse cleaner deals with the aftermath of a child labor scandal, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Adjusted earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization, a measure of profitability for debt-laden companies, fell to about $22.4 million, compared with about $44.8 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the results are private.

The trouble began in February when the US Labor Department said Packers Sanitation, or PSSI, employed over 100 children as young as 13 to clean at slaughterhouses. That led three of PSSI’s largest customers to cancel contracts at some of their plants.

The company saw net sales fall 21% year-over-year to $251.4 million in the quarter, down from $317.7 million, the person said. LevFin Insights first reported the results.

Representatives for Packers and Blackstone declined to comment.

The company paid a penalty of $1.5 million and subsequently put in place a 18-point remediation plan detailing its commitment to employing adults over 18. PSSI hired Diego Alvarez as chief compliance officer in September.

PSSI’s debt prices have drooped to distressed levels since the investigation. Blackstone since sought to ban certain investors from scooping up the debt.

