(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said the US needs a new raft of leaders in both political parties.

“I think we need to move on for both parties to the next generation of leaders,” Schwarzman, 75, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “I think it’s important that, you know, particularly on the Republican side. We’ve had a series of four losses in a row: the 2018 mid-terms, the presidential in 2020, the special Georgia election which actually was in 2021, the mid-terms in 2022. I think the public has spoken and would like to see a change.”

He didn’t identify which candidate he would support.

Schwarzman is a Republican mega-donor and said in November he won’t be backing Donald Trump’s new bid to become president. Schwarzman is co-founder, chairman and CEO of the world’s largest alternative asset manager, which holds assets for pensions, endowments, insurers and individuals. Blackstone invests in everything from apartments to offices to warehouses to biotech businesses to power transmission projects and has become a bellwether for finance and the wider economy.

The firm has a goal of managing $1 trillion by 2026 and said it had $950.9 billion of assets at the end of September.

