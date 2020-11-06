(Bloomberg) -- Paysafe Group Ltd., the online payments firm backed by Blackstone Group Inc., is reviving preparations for a U.S. stock-market listing that could take place next year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based group recently restarted discussions with potential advisers about going public through an initial public offering or merger with a blank-check company, according to the people. It plans to seek a valuation of more than $10 billion including debt, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Paysafe offers payment processing services allowing companies to accept credit cards, cash and direct-debit transfers online. It also offers prepaid cards and digital wallets. The company operates through brands including Income Access, Paysafecard, Skrill and Neteller.

The firm’s private equity owners are pursuing a listing again after putting preparation work on hold last year, the people said. Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners bought Paysafe for about 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in 2017.

No final decisions have been made, and details of the planned offering could change, the people said. Representatives for Paysafe, CVC and Blackstone declined to comment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.