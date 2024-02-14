(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. dropped out of the bidding for a controversial football media rights deal in Germany following a backlash from fans critical of foreign capital.

Discussions will continue with the remaining bidder, CVC Capital Partners, according to an emailed statement from DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga GmbH, German professional football’s governing body, confirming a Bloomberg News report from Tuesday.

“We confirm that, following good discussions, Blackstone will no longer be considered as a strategic marketing partner of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 for various reasons,” the league said in the statement. “The DFL and the clubs have always been aware that the key points and red lines adopted in December place high demands on potential partners.”

DFL declined to give details of Blackstone’s decision. The buyout firm abandoned its pursuit amid concerns about how long a deal could take to come to fruition, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday. Structuring and economic factors also made it hard for Blackstone to see how to make a transaction work, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The move follows news reports that some clubs want a fresh vote on the proposal, potentially dragging out what’s already been a contentious process.

CVC, which has a stake in the media interests of the French and Spanish elite football leagues, is still committed to pursuing a potential deal, the people said.

Representatives for Blackstone and CVC declined to comment.

Sign up for the Bloomberg Business of Sports newsletter

Blackstone’s decision comes after a ramping up of protests against private equity involvement in the sport’s top league, the Bundesliga, at the weekend. Many matches, including the top clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, were delayed as fans threw sweets and bouncy balls onto the pitch.

Read more: Football’s Last Holdout to Private Equity to Consider Deal

The game between Hamburger SV and Hannover 96 was interrupted after Hannover fans showed a banner of Martin Kind, the club’s managing director, behind a crosshairs, according to the publication sportschau.de.

The publication Spiegel Sport last weekend criticized Blackstone Chairman Stephen Schwarzman, observing that in 2010 he compared planned tax increases by President Barack Obama with Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland. Schwarzman apologized for the analogy at the time, while maintaining his criticism of the tax proposal.

Bloomberg News first reported in November that DFL was starting a third attempt to raise external capital. The league abandoned an earlier process after opposition from fans and teams.

Buyout firms including Blackstone, CVC and EQT AB in December submitted bids for a minority stake in the company that holds broadcasting rights for the country’s top football leagues. DFL last month chose Blackstone and CVC as the final bidders.

The plan is to help the league digitize its content and secure more profitable rights deals both in Germany and globally, in an effort to catch up or keep up with the commercially more successful English Premier League.

Read more: Banks, Private Lenders Eye Bundesliga Media Rights Funding

Even though clubs voted in favor of the deal in December, fan groups have been vehemently opposed, with some of them criticizing the firms for taking funds from Saudi Arabia. In the past few weeks, some fans have suggested that the outcome was skewed by the actions of Hannover’s Kind voting in favor when his club members had called on him to vote against.

Claus Vogt, president of VfB Stuttgart, last week called for a “renewed, transparent” vote on the entry of an investor.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.