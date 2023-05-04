(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is exploring options for Netherlands-based lender NIBC Bank, including a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The world’s largest private equity firm is gauging interest from possible buyers, including Dutch and other European banking groups, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Blackstone’s deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a formal sales process, according to the people. The firm may decide to keep NIBC and grow it through acquisitions, as the bank has accumulated excess capital in recent years, they said. Representatives for Blackstone and NIBC declined to comment.

Based in The Hague, NIBC was founded in 1945 to help finance the rebuilding of the Netherlands after World War II. It lends across sectors ranging from commercial real estate to shipping and also serves retail clients in its home market, Germany and Belgium, according to its website. Blackstone agreed to acquire the bank in 2020 for roughly €1 billion ($1.1 billion), having negotiated a lower price during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the private equity firm has streamlined NIBC, moving it away from businesses including leveraged finance and mergers and acquisitions advice to focus on mortgages and asset-backed lending. NIBC may be attractive to buyers looking to play a part in the consolidation of the Dutch mortgage market, with the likes of ABN Amro Bank NV, Rabobank and De Volksbank among possible suitors.

Banking Crisis

A potential sale of NIBC comes at challenging time for the world’s banks, which have seen the pace of interest hikes lower the value of their longer-term investments and at the same time increase funding costs. Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in the US, and Credit Suisse Group AG in Europe, have all been rescued this year.

The turmoil has already impacted deals in the sector. Apollo Global Management Inc. has paused work on an initial public offering of German lender Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, Bloomberg News reported in March, while HSBC Holdings Plc last month said rising rates have put a sale of its French retail banking business into question.

