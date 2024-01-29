(Bloomberg) -- A Blackstone Inc. portfolio company that cut borrowing costs by going from private credit to the broadly-syndicated debt market less than a year ago is looking to slash its interest expense further by repricing its $2.3 billion leveraged loan.

Copeland, which Blackstone acquired from Emerson Electric Co. in May, is seeking to reprice and refinance its leveraged loan due 2030, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information is private. RBC Capital Markets is leading the transaction.

The climate technology company is looking to shave half a percentage point off the cost of its loan, aiming to lower it to 2.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the people said. It’s also seeking to refinance a $500 million chunk with new secured debt in dollars and euros.

A lender call will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. New York time, with commitments due Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Copeland and RBC didn’t respond to requests seeking comment.

Direct lenders initially provided $2.6 billion to partially fund Blackstone’s acquisition of Copeland. Banks led by Barclays Plc and RBC last year sold a $5.5 billion package of risky bonds and loans to replace the more costly financing. That transaction amounted to $181 million in cost savings for Blackstone, according to Bloomberg calculations at the time.

As of Friday, leveraged loan launches stood at more than $133 billion month-to-date, compared to $24 billion last January, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. More than half of this year’s volume has come via repricings, the data show.

