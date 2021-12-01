(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. was finally given access to the accounts of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. after last month increasing its takeover offer to A$8.5 billion ($6 billion).

While the bid “does not represent compelling value,” Crown has granted access to non-public information so the U.S. buyout firm can conduct non-exclusive due diligence, Crown said in a statement Thursday.

This will allow Blackstone to work on a fresh offer “that adequately reflects the value of Crown,” the company said. There’s still no guarantee of a deal, Crown said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.