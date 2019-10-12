(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group held talks about an investment in Ken Griffin’s Citadel LLC, Dow Jones reported on Saturday, citing unidentified people familiar.

The investment pertains to Citadel’s flagship hedge-fund firm and its securities-trading operations.

Talks between the firms have been described as contentious and it’s unclear if there’ll be a deal, the report said. Citadel executives estimate the hedge fund to be worth between $5 billion and $7 billion.

A Blackstone spokeswoman told Dow Jones that they were not in talks with Citadel at this time. A Citadel spokeswoman told DJ that several investors have shown interest.

