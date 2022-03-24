(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is exploring a large office expansion in Manhattan, seeking space for its growing workforce at a time when many companies are embracing hybrid schedules.

The New York-based private equity firm is hunting for roughly 1.5 million square feet (140,000 square meters) of space as it considers relocating from its longtime headquarters on Park Avenue, according to people familiar with the matter.

As it explores its options, Blackstone is looking at sites across Manhattan and could opt to redevelop a building given how much space it needs. The firm may also end up expanding at 345 Park, one of the people said. The building, owned by Rudin Management Co., has housed the firm more than 30 years.

Representatives for Blackstone and Rudin declined to comment.

Blackstone’s real estate hunt comes as Manhattan’s office market is struggling to recover from the pandemic, with many Midtown skyscrapers still largely empty. Office vacancies have jumped in the past two years and many firms are reducing their footprint as they embrace remote work and hybrid schedules.

Still, a handful of major finance and tech firms have been seeking space in New York. Ken Griffin’s Citadel has been looking at additional offices in Manhattan to accommodate his firm’s growing roster of employees in the region, while Morgan Stanley signed one of the city’s largest leases since the pandemic started.

Blackstone is looking for a significant amount of space. One Vanderbilt, the new skyscraper across from Grand Central Terminal, spans 1.7 million square feet, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s headquarters building downtown is more than 2 million square feet.

Blackstone has roughly 1.1 million square feet of offices in Manhattan. The Real Deal reported in July 2020 that the company was looking for additional space. About a year ago, the firm signed a short-term lease extension to expand at 345 Park. The firm also has offices at 601 Lexington Ave.

