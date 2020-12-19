(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc is in talks to merge Alight Solutions LLC with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, a blank-check acquisition firm backed by investor Bill Foley, Reuters reported.

The merger would lead to Alight, a benefits administrator business, becoming a publicly-listed firm at a valuation of more than $8 billion, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Talks may not lead to a deal, they said.

Blackstone and Alight declined to comment to Reuters, while a Foley spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Alight postponed its plans for an $800 million initial public offering just before final pricing. Blackstone acquired Alight as part of its purchase of Aon Plc’s human-resources and benefits-administration platforms in a transaction valued at as much as $4.8 billion in 2017.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.