(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. senior managing director Amit Jain is set to leave the U.S. investment firm at the end of next year, people familiar with the matter said.

The Mumbai-based partner will continue working on Blackstone’s first Asia-focused private equity fund until December 2021, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Jain will not be involved in Blackstone’s plan for a second such fund, according to the people.

Jain’s departure was first reported by the Mint. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment on the matter.

Blackstone aims to raise at least $5 billion for its second buyout fund focused on the region, Bloomberg News has reported.

Jain, who joined the private equity group from consultant McKinsey & Co. in 2010, became senior managing director and one of the partners starting in January. He is one of the key investment managers of the first fund.

