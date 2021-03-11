(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. has signed a lease to expand its headquarters in Manhattan, taking more space on Park Avenue as the firm commits to stay in New York.

Blackstone will take an additional 80,000 square feet (7,432 square meters) at 345 Park Avenue, bringing its total at the property to about 720,000 square feet, according to a statement Thursday. The building has been the New York-based firm’s headquarters for more than 30 years.

