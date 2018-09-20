(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group LP agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouses from Harvard University’s endowment for about $950 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The portfolio includes more than 100 properties totaling 14 million square feet, located mostly in urban areas in southeastern states including North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, the people said. Many of the properties are known as last-mile warehouses, which serve as the last step before delivery for e-commerce companies.

The properties were acquired by Harvard Management Co., the Boston-based arm of the university overseeing the endowment, through a partnership with Atlanta-based real-estate investment company MDH Partners LLC. The deal was reported yesterday by Real Estate Alert.

Harvard has restructured its $37 billion endowment and last year reached a deal with Bain Capital to manage its direct real estate investments, which included the warehouses. Boston-based Bain also agreed to hire the Harvard team of more than 20 people overseeing the property portfolio.

Bain, Harvard and Blackstone declined to comment on the warehouse transaction.

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael McDonald in Boston at mmcdonald10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Mary Romano, Josh Friedman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.