(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is moving its head of China private equity investments to oversee private wealth for Asia-Pacific, in a bid by the world’s biggest asset manager to bolster revenue from rich clients in the region, people familiar with the matter said.

Ed Huang, who has also been chief operating officer for Asia private equity, will take over as head of the region’s wealth division, said the people, who declined to named discussing a private matter. Huang will replace from Herbert Suen, who will remain in a senior role to be announced later, one of the people said.

Haide Hong will take on Huang’s previous role, according to the people. Hong, a senior managing director and a 10-year veteran of Blackstone, returned to Asia from London two years ago and will now lead investment efforts in Shanghai. The appointments will take effect Jan. 1.

A spokeswoman at Blackstone in Hong Kong declined to comment.

Blackstone has ramped up hiring in the region, seeking to build up its funds by tapping private banks, wealth advisers and family offices. Blackstone’s private wealth business has $240 billion in assets, nearly a quarter of the firm’s total assets under management.

In Asia, the team has seen rapid growth over the last eight years, establishing presence in major wealth hubs including Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The alternative investment giant is considering launching a private equity investment trust for wealthy investors in Japan after appointing Susanne Desch as COO of a new PE fund for high-net-worth individuals.

Globally, Blackstone is tapping wealthy individuals to invest in products including its giant real estate investment trust and Blackstone Growth debut fund. While the moves doubled the firm’s assets over the past five years, the $68 billion Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust was grappling with an increase in investors pulling money, prompting the firm to limit redemption requests since December.

