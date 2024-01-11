(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is elevating a new leader at its giant real estate business and naming two investment chiefs atop the firm to tighten coordination at the world’s largest alternatives manager.

Nadeem Meghji was tapped as co-head of Blackstone’s $330 billion real estate unit, the firm said in a statement Thursday. That business made up nearly a third of Blackstone’s assets in the third quarter and is a major revenue driver.

Meghji joined Blackstone’s property arm in 2008, played a key role in the firm’s push into rental apartments, logistics and film studios over the years and headed its real estate business in the Americas since 2017.

He takes the role alongside Kathleen McCarthy, who has already been co-heading the division.

Co-CIOs

Blackstone — cofounded by Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman almost 40 years ago — has become more complex as it has grown into a $1 trillion private equity giant. It’s now reaching a broader swath of individuals beyond institutional investors and branching into various flavors of financing.

President Jon Gray has pushed to centralize decision-making, corralling dealmakers around key themes and sectors as the firm grows. As its product lines have expanded, Blackstone has had to manage how to divvy plum deals across the firm.

Blackstone said it created the new co-chief investment officer roles to streamline decision-making.

Ken Caplan, who has co-headed real estate and been at the firm since 1997, will become co-CIO along with Lionel Assant, who will keep running its European private equity business.

The duo will oversee and coordinate investing across the firm. Caplan will focus on real estate, credit and insurance. Assant, a Blackstone veteran since 2003, will help oversee private equity wagers that span everything from classic buyouts to infrastructure.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the firm’s executive changes.

(Updates with additional context starting in third paragraph.)

