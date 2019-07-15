(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. is nearing a deal for Irish cement maker CRH Plc’s European distribution arm, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. CRH’s unit could fetch about 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), they said.

The U.S. buyout firm beat out other bidders, including Bain Capital and Lone Star Funds, the people said. The business sells products such as roof tiles, flooring and plumbing supplies for builders.

Representatives for CRH, Blackstone and Lone Star declined to comment. A representative for Bain couldn’t immediately be reached.

CRH, which has attracted the attention of activist investor Cevian Capital, said last year that it was weighing options for the European distribution unit, part of a more sweeping overhaul to generate cash for acquisitions.

The division had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 181 million euros in 2018, according to CRH’s latest annual financial report. The company divested 3 billion euros in assets last year, including its Americas distribution unit for 2.4 billion euros, the report said.

(Updates with rival bidders in the third paragraph.)

--With assistance from Jan-Henrik Förster.

To contact the reporters on this story: Aaron Kirchfeld in London at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net;Sarah Syed in London at ssyed35@bloomberg.net;Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Aaron Kirchfeld at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net, Amy Thomson, Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.