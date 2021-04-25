(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. plans to acquire an additional 26% in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. for 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion).

The private equity firm will offer 1,677.16 rupees apiece for the Mphasis shares, the company said in a filing on Monday. The company’s shares rose 3.3% to 1,696.5 rupees on Friday.

Blackstone bought a 60.5% stake in Mumbai-listed Mphasis from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. in 2016 at 430 rupees ($5.87) per share.

