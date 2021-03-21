(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in a bid valuing the troubled Australian casino operator at A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion).

The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns about 10% of Crown, offered to buy the rest of the stock for A$11.85 apiece in cash, Crown said in a statement Monday. Crown closed at A$9.86 on Friday in Sydney.

Crown, whose biggest shareholder is billionaire James Packer, said it “will now commence a process to assess the proposal.” There’s no certainty an agreement can be reached, it said.

Blackstone Seeks to Buy Crown Resorts at 20% Premium

Crown was last month found unfit to operate its new Sydney casino after a regulatory report uncovered years of money laundering at its properties. The company also faces inquiries into its suitability to run its flagship casinos in Melbourne and Perth.

Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for License

Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.

Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown last year for A$8.15 a share.

