(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is opening its retail private credit fund ECRED to wealthy investors in France as part of a move to lure rich Europeans who’ve been previously shut out of a complex and an often illiquid market.

The evergreen fund at the world’s largest alternative-asset manager will be accessible to French retail investors via life insurance policies, with a €10,000 ($10,750) entry ticket, Anthony Guerra, a principal for Blackstone’s Private Wealth Solutions, said at a press conference in Paris Tuesday.

Blackstone, which is in an exclusive partnership with BNP Paribas SA’s wealth management and Cardif units to distribute the offer until April 5, intends to work with others beyond that date and take it elsewhere in Europe.

“We do have plans to launch more local products in private credit for other European jurisdictions,” said Rashmi Madan, Blackstone’s senior managing director and head of EMEA Private Wealth Solutions.

The global private credit market has grown more than threefold to about $1.7 trillion since 2015, and has seen a pickup in recent years as conventional lenders turn cautious on risky loans after central banks raised interest rates to tame inflation. While global asset managers have been making a push into this market, its lack of transparency has become a source of growing anxiety for regulators.

Blackstone and rivals have found success with similar funds in the US, which offer higher yields in exchange for higher risk. Now they are looking at Europe in an attempt to unlock an estimated $50 trillion cash pile held by the continent’s affluent — a huge potential source of fees and growth for the private lending industry.

The vehicle behind Blackstone’s French product, which is about 90% invested in private illiquid senior secured securities, has the remainder of its assets in liquid senior secured loans to ensure liquidity, Madan said.

Investors will be able to invest twice a month, while redemptions will be limited to 2% of the fund’s size once a month, or 5% every quarter, Guerra said.

--With assistance from Silas Brown.

