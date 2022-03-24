(Bloomberg) -- Most of Wall Street’s top brass were able to keep their brackets reasonably intact through the first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, with Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray leading the way.

Only six of the 53 contestants in this year’s Bloomberg Brackets for a Cause competition saw their pick to win the title get eliminated. Gray correctly called 10 of the 16 teams to make it to the Sweet 16. The executive is one of six participants whose Final Four remains undefeated, and he has Kansas over Gonzaga in the title game.

The annual Brackets for a Cause charity competition pits leaders from finance and business against each other, seeing who can best predict the outcome of the March Madness tournament. Sweet 16 games kick off Thursday night, starting with Arkansas versus Gonzaga shortly after 7 p.m. New York time.

The other executives with an intact Final Four include Dina Powell McCormick, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global head of sustainability and inclusive growth; Jeff Smith, Starboard Value’s chief executive officer; and Jon Winkelried, TPG Inc.’s CEO.

Of course, two weeks of the big dance remain, and a bracket can get busted quickly. Just ask Tudor Investments founder Paul Tudor Jones, who had Kentucky beating Auburn in the championship. Neither team survived to the Sweet 16.

But no one in the field saw No. 15 Saint Peter’s University winning over two-seeded Kentucky. And how could you blame them: Kentucky is a perennial powerhouse in men’s college hoops with eight national championships. Saint Peter’s, meanwhile, didn’t even have their team’s Twitter handle verified until after they pulled off the upset. Moelis & Co. founder Ken Moelis and UBS Asset Management President Suni Harford also had Kentucky winning it all.

St. Peter’s, a small New Jersey school whose team is coached by Shaheen Holloway, didn’t stop there. It took down seven seed Murray State to become just the third No. 15 seed to ever advance to the Sweet 16. The product of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is back in action Friday against three seed Purdue with hopes of ruining more brackets.

Baylor University was the only one seed to lose in the second round, falling to eight seed North Carolina. That was bad news for Cisco Systems Inc. CEO Chuck Robbins, who had last year’s champion running it back. In addition to Robbins, four others had Baylor in the Final Four, including the charity competition’s defending champion, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson.

Only one person has North Carolina in the Final Four: Hunter Point Capital Executive Chairman Bennett Goodman. And with the top two seeds in the east region eliminated, only 32% of contestants still have a chance of picking the winner of that region correctly.

Elsewhere in the bracket, JPMorgan Chase & Co. U.S. wealth management CEO Kristin Lemkau is tied for fourth, ahead of her brother Gregg Lemkau, the CEO of MSD Capital LP. Both have Gonzaga winning it all.

Other strong performers include General Atlantic Chairman Bill Ford, who currently sits in second but saw two of his Final Four picks eliminated during the first two rounds. Terry Lundgren, the former CEO of Macy’s Inc., is in third and has Arizona cutting down the nets.

Those off to less desirable starts include SilverBox Capital Managing Partner Joe Reece, who has seen three of his Final Four picks eliminated -- the only person in the field to meet such a fate. Also looking to make a comeback is David Blitzer, Blackstone’s global head of tactical opportunities, who currently sits in last place and needs to make up significant ground to catch his co-worker Gray.

