(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. senior managing director Nadim El Gabbani has left the alternative-asset manager.

The London-based dealmaker, who sat within the firm’s private equity group, focused on financial services, business services and technology deals in both New York and London dating back to 2008. He was involved in Blackstone’s investments in firms including BankUnited Inc., Michaels Stores, TeamHealth, Sithe Global Power and Service King, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Nadim’s wealth of knowledge and commitment to doing things the right way have been immensely valuable during what has been a transformational period for Blackstone’s business in Europe,” Lionel Assant, European head of private equity, said in an emailed statement. “I want to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution to our success and wish him all the very best for the future.”

The firm’s private equity arm had $288.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, $86.7 billion of which had yet to be invested, also known as dry powder, according to fourth-quarter earnings disclosures.

“I remain deeply invested in the continued success of Blackstone and will be a lifelong friend of the firm,” El Gabbani said in an emailed statement.

