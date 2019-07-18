Jul 18, 2019
Blackstone Profit Tops Estimates, Boosted by Strong Fundraising
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc.’s fundraising machine is accelerating, gathering $45.1 billion in the second quarter and putting it on pace to exceed its goal for the year.
Key Insights
- Blackstone, the largest alternative asset manager, has benefited from a fundraising boom as investors dole out more money to the biggest firms. Its second-quarter haul gives it a total of $88 billion for the first half, nearing its goal of $100 billion for the year, according to a statement Thursday. As a sign of the times, Blackstone is poised to raise a $25 billion flagship buyout fund, the biggest ever.
- Alternative investment shops have been accumulating dry powder, or undeployed capital, as asset prices soar and competition for deals grows fierce. Blackstone’s cash pile grew in the quarter to a record $150.3 billion. Industrywide the massive stockpile of capital is a concern and may push down investment returns, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Paul Gulberg wrote in a July note.
- Blackstone deployed $18.3 billion in capital compared with $8.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Digging Deeper
- Blackstone’s distributable earnings rose 1.3% to $709 million, or 57 cents a share, from $700 million, or 56 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The results beat the average estimate of 48 cents from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
- Assets under management rose to a record $545.5 billion.
Market Reaction
- Blackstone’s fundraising, coupled with its conversion to a corporation announced in April, spurred the firm’s biggest quarterly share gain since 2010. The stock jumped 27% in the second period, but has lost some ground in July, closing at $45.28 on Wednesday.
