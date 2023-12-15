(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has reached an agreement with creditors on a defaulted loan, a move that will buy the private equity giant time to sell the remainder of a Finnish property portfolio.

Holders of the commercial mortgage backed securitized notes voted to approve an extension of the underlying senior loan maturity date to Feb. 15 2027, with the final note maturity extended to May 2031, according to a filing Friday.

In exchange, the PE firm will pay an interest rate of 3.95% for the loan, 1.5 percentage points more than the original agreement and 50 basis points more than it has been paying since the loan was placed in special servicing, people familiar with the terms said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The deal comes more than 11 months after an event of default was declared over the loan when bondholders rejected Blackstone’s request for an extension. The debt is secured against a portfolio that Blackstone acquired as part of its buyout of Sponda Oy for €1.8 billion ($2 billion). The PE firm parceled up a portion of lower quality properties that Sponda owned into a sub-portfolio and financed them via the CMBS market.

Blackstone has now sold about half the portfolio, leaving about €300 million outstanding secured by 43 buildings. The firm’s sales efforts were thwarted by the Covid-19 pandemic as Finland imposed one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, making it impossible for international travelers to visit the buildings. That was compounded when Russia, which shares a vast land border with Finland, invaded Ukraine in 2022, further deterring overseas buyers.

The deal is a sign of the tentative thawing in Europe’s commercial real estate debt markets, which have gradually seen activity increase in the second half of the year as confidence has grown that rates are near their peak. Blackstone has secured two CMBS deals for its European properties in recent months, the first such transactions in well over a year.

Overall, the firm has secured about €11.8 billion in debt for its European real estate portfolio this year, about €9.5 billion of which was used to refinance existing loans and the remainder for new acquisitions, according to people with knowledge of the financing.

The rapid increase in interest rates starting last year has upended Europe’s property market following a decade of a runaway boom fueled by cheap debt. Values have since plunged, prompting lenders to rein in loans and demand larger margins.

That’s forced traditionally debt-backed buyers like Blackstone to explore alternative approaches, borrowing less relative to a property’s value and in smaller parcels. The firm has also repeatedly closed deals with cash, giving it time to negotiate better borrowing terms or to wait until margins come down, such as for its £700 million ($893 million) acquisition of a UK warehouse landlord, the people said, asking not to be identified as details of the financings aren’t public.

A Blackstone representative declined to comment on the terms of the Sponda deal or the firm’s refinancing efforts.

The firm’s largest financings in Europe this year include €1.5 billion for Testa, its Spanish residential business and €912 million for its Danish residential platform Kereby, both of which were closed in recent weeks.

