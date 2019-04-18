Blackstone’s Assets Soar Above $500 Billion in Topping Peers

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group LP’s assets under management crossed over the $500 billion mark for the first time, fueled by its prodigious fundraising machine.

Key Insights

Blackstone, the largest alternative asset manager, has epitomized the industry’s fundraising muscle. In January, the firm said it expected to gather about $100 billion this year. Blackstone amassed $42.9 billion in the quarter, driving assets under management to a record $511.8 billion, according to a statement Thursday.

Private equity, the bedrock unit at the firm led by Stephen Schwarzman, got a lift from the stock market rally in the first quarter. The group gained 4.6 percent in the quarter, spurred by its public holdings, according to the statement.

Investment firms have had to work hard to find deals in a bull market to deploy their piles of dry powder. Blackstone spent $11.8 billion in the quarter, a bit more than its quarterly average from last year.

Digging Deeper

Blackstone’s distributable earnings rose 7.2 percent to $538 million, or 44 cents a share, from $502 million, or 41 cents, in the year-ago quarter. The results missed the average estimate of 52 cents from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Dry powder, or undeployed capital, increased to $132.6 billion from $112.9 billion last period, spurred by fundraising for the latest flagship funds.

Market Reaction

Blackstone’s shares rose 9.5 percent in pre-market trading. They are up 21 percent this year through Wednesday.

