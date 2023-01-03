(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is getting a $4 billion cash infusion from the University of California for its massive real estate fund Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, which is facing heightened pressure from investors pulling cash.

UC Investments will invest the $4 billion in the Class I common shares, according to a statement on Tuesday. The deal will give BREIT a longer-term source of capital and, in exchange, ensures that the University of California nabs a minimum annualized net return of 11.25% over the six-year holding period of its investment thanks to a $1 billion backstop from Blackstone.

Blackstone stock climbed 3.5% to $76.76 as of 9:35 a.m. in New York Tuesday.

BREIT, which was designed for wealthy individual investors, has struggled in recent months and been forced to limit withdrawals, raising concerns about Blackstone’s growing reliance on the mass affluent, who are proving more fickle in volatile markets than the firm’s traditional institutional investor base. The redemption restrictions across the industry have prompted queries from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The University of California’s investment arm, which oversees $150 billion, reached out to Blackstone after media reports about BREIT. Blackstone will also add $1 billion of its current BREIT holdings into the deal with University of California, helping to ensure the minimum returns.

“We are extremely pleased to have the endorsement of UC Investments, one of the most sophisticated institutional investors globally,” Jon Gray, Blackstone’s president, said in the statement.

The deal could prove to be a major boost to BREIT in one of its first challenging markets. The transaction is also the first time BREIT has struck a deal with institutional capital.

Blackstone Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said in December that BREIT’s redemptions were spurred by investors needing liquidity, rather than any indication of the fund’s performance.

Last year through November, returns totaled 8.4% for a popular BREIT share class. Blackstone has attributed BREIT’s outperformance to its focus on residential and industrial properties in markets where limited supplies support steady rent increases and high cash flow.

“This type of large, opportunistic investment effectively leverages the UC’s more than $150 billion portfolio,” said University of California Regent Richard Sherman, Chair of the Investments Committee.

