(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group’s Scott Bommer, chief investment officer of its hedge fund unit’s Horizon Platform, is leaving the company due to health reasons, Reuters reported Saturday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Bommer started in 2021 as a senior managing director and prior to joining Blackstone, he was in charge of hedge fund SAB Capital for 17 years. The Blackstone Horizon platform will now be managed by an investment committee led by Blackstone Alternative Asset Management hedge fund head Joe Dowling, Reuters reported.

Horizon, which launched shortly before markets turned in July 2021 with around $2 billion in capital, is down 22% since its launch, Reuters cited an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

A representative for Blackstone declined to comment to Reuters and Bommer could not be reached for comment.

