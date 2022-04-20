(Bloomberg) -- It’s the second day of the BNEF Summit in New York, one of the premier conferences focused on the energy transition. Many of Tuesday’s speakers discussed how Russia’s war in Ukraine may affect the global transition to clean energy.

As the conflict disrupts global energy markets, many see the turmoil as an opportunity to accelerate the shift to clean energy, while others say it shows how much the world still needs fossil fuels. Wednesday’s speakers will address policy and financing issues as the industry responds to the upheaval.

Time stamps are New York.

World Held Hostage by Petro States That Wield Energy as Weapon (10:07 a.m.)

The world has been held hostage by aggressive petroleum-producing states too many times and needs to rapidly develop clean energy so it’s not vulnerable to pressure from leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. Treasury climate counselor John Morton said.

“We need to change that script so this is the last time malign actors and autocrats can weaponize their oil and gas,” he said. Putin’s “brutal war” should be our last energy supply shock, he added. Treasury is working toward that goal by making tens of billions of dollars available for domestic investment and working with G-20 partner nations on plans to increase clean power development, Morton said.

Morton also spoke about the effort to encourage South Africa to shutter its coal-fired power plants.

“The question is how can we put together a financial package that is significant enough to support the government making difficult decisions around coal decommissioning,” he said.

Blackstone’s Horn Sees Similarities to OPEC ’70s Embargo (9:30 a.m.)

The current energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine recalls the OPEC oil embargo in the 1970s and is an opportunity to speed up the development of new technology and the energy transition, Blackstone Inc.’s Rob Horn said Wednesday.

“There are a lot of similarities to what we see today with very high energy prices and a focus on energy security,” said Horn, global head of the sustainable resources group for Blackstone Credit. That embargo spurred a lot of innovation and the start of new technologies, he said. We have built an amazing energy system in the U.S., he said, but “it needs to be cleaned up.”

Google Looks Beyond Wind and Solar to Regulatory Change (9:12 a.m.)

Eliminating carbon emissions from a company as big as Alphabet Inc.’s Google involves more than just buying a lot of wind and solar energy. To ensure there’s enough carbon-free power for its operations, now and in the future, the company has to invest in next-generation energy technologies and push to change regulatory structures, said Caroline Golin, the company’s global head of energy markets and policy.

Besides putting money into wind and solar, Google is also investing in carbon-capture, hydrogen and advanced nuclear systems, and has had rethink the way it procures energy.

“When we took on the challenge of decarbonizing our offices and data centers, we realized we have to fundamentally change the way we do business,” Golin said. “All corporations have a role to play.”

Financiers Pessimistic on Greenhouse Gas Emissions (8:50 a.m.)

Late Tuesday, financiers expressed pessimism about whether global greenhouse gas emissions would peak in 2025. That’s the date most scientists agree is the latest to keep the world on track to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) and avoid the worst impact of climate change. Five speakers on a panel were asked to rate their pessimism to optimism on a scale of one to 10; four people responded with three or lower, while the fifth person said six.

The world will be focused on energy security during the next three years, as Europe seeks alternative gas supplies and China increases coal generation, said Vikrum Vora, a portfolio manager with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management arm. Later in the decade there could be an accelerated effort to tackle carbon, with China and India’s projected peak emissions in 2030 or beyond.

“I am pessimistic,” but peak emissions could be achievable by 2028 or 2029, he said.

