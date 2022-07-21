(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest alternative-asset manager, cashed out of big deals in the second quarter, creating ballast to counteract writedowns on investments and the tumult rippling through markets.

Second-quarter distributable earnings surged 86% from a year earlier to $2 billion, or $1.49 a share, Blackstone said Thursday in a statement. That was driven by $29.3 billion generated from deal sales, up from $19.6 billion in the year-ago period. Distributable earnings exceeded the average estimates of $1.92 billion and $1.47 per share in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The metric, which represents earnings available to shareholders, is closely watched by Wall Street.

The writedowns on holdings, including those tied to the technology and industrials sectors, contributed to a net loss of $29.4 million. Jon Gray, Blackstone president and chief operating officer, said he sees a challenge ahead amid Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, and as it gets harder for companies to go public and for buyout firms to dispose of bets at big profits.

“No one is unscathed in this environment,” Gray said in an interview. “The Fed tightening is going to lead to an economic slowdown.” It will take time for the Fed to cool inflation, he said. “It’s a little bit like a train that’s got a lot of momentum and a conductor has got to pull back.”

Blackstone is the first of the biggest alternative-asset managers to report second-quarter earnings. The firm invests in real estate, company take-private deals and fast-growing startups, and is a source of financing to businesses. With $940.8 billion in assets under management, it is a force in the world beyond stocks and bonds and a barometer of the health of the industry.

Blackstone’s shares have plunged 22% this year, a steeper slide than the S&P 500’s 17% fall.

Real Estate

Real estate, the largest division by assets and biggest driver of distributable earnings, delivered cash windfalls in the second quarter. Blackstone’s real estate arm sold hotel and casino company the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $5.65 billion in the period, when the firm also took profits by shifting logistics company Mileway between portfolios run by the firm.

Net flows in the period rose to $73.9 billion from $25.6 billion a year earlier, Blackstone said. This includes $24.4 billion raised for a new real estate fund, which is targeted to be $30 billion and the largest ever of its kind.

Blackstone’s corporate private equity depreciated by 6.7% in the second quarter. Credit bets were in the red, with liquid credit down 5.5% as leveraged-loan markets sold off.

Among advancing strategies, the firm eked out a gain in the portfolios of hedge funds it assembles for clients. The hedge fund unit has been going through a shakeup under new chief Joe Dowling, who took over last year.

Blackstone deployed $47.8 billion in the last quarter, up from $23.8 billion a year ago. The firm is sitting on a record $170 billion in dry powder.

