(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Schwarzman, head of Blackstone Group LP, has given 150 million pounds ($188 million) to the University of Oxford, the latest in a string of mega-donations to higher learning.

The contribution is the largest in the university’s 800-year history, according to a person familiar with the gift. The money will help pay for a new humanities building and for the creation of a new institute for the study of the ethics of artificial intelligence, the person said. The Financial Times earlier reported the donation.

It’s the latest outsized donation from Schwarzman, who emerged as a major philanthropist in 2008 with $100 million to the New York Public Library. In October, he gave $350 million to help establish a college of computing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His name will also be on a campus center at Yale University and he created the Schwarzman Scholars program at Tsinghua University in Beijing to educate future global leaders about China.

The donation is unusual for U.K. universities, whose fundraising efforts trail their counterparts in the U.S. When hedge fund manager David Harding gave 100 million pounds to Cambridge University in February, it was at the time the biggest single private gift to a U.K. college from a British philanthropist.

Teaching in Oxford dates back to at least 1096, according to the university’s website. It was formally recognized by the early 13th century and has educated 27 British prime ministers including Theresa May, and her potential successor Boris Johnson.

