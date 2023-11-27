(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman said his firm has seen a bevy of buying opportunities in real estate across Europe.

The private equity giant is eyeing opportunities in data centers, warehouses and student housing across Europe, Schwarzman said in a Bloomberg Television interview on the sidelines of the UK’s Global Investment Summit in London. Blackstone is benefiting from the fact that it has one of the biggest pools of uninvested capital in the world, he said.

“The deal business is not totally in mothballs and these things start again,” Schwarzman, who’s Blackstone’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the interview. “I think we’re more on that side of the cycle, although it has been somewhat dreary for a year.”

Blackstone teamed up with investors including Permira earlier this month to buy Adevinta ASA in a deal valuing the European online classifieds company at about €14 billion ($15 billion) including debt in one of the year’s biggest buyouts.

The investment summit features high-profile executives and bankers including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon. The government earlier said it is unveiling £29.5 billion ($37.2 billion) of new investment for the summit, though at least £10 billion of the investment had already been announced.

The conference comes at a time that the UK is looking to jump start investment into a lackluster UK economy. Many businesses complain about a lack of support and the message sent by the government’s cancellation of part of a long-planned high-speed rail link.

Read More: British Bank CEOs Highlight Investment Need at Government Summit

Earlier, Schwarzman participated on a panel with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and said that this month’s meeting between China and the US should help warm relations between the two countries. He also noted that slowing inflation would encourage investment while noting he wouldn’t necessarily recommend the UK adopts the largesse of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act because it could be inflationary.

Schwarzman also said the UK remained an alluring place for investment thanks to its legal system, universities and life science expertise. He said Blackstone’s new London headquarters reflected his confidence in the UK.

“I have a simple rule - I only invest in places that I’m willing to visit twice,” Schwarzman said.

--With assistance from Francine Lacqua.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.