(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. managing director Vlado Spasov has left the alternative asset manager, the latest in a slew of departures from its hedge fund arm.

The London-based executive was part of the New York-based firm’s hedge fund solutions group, focusing on special situations including through its Blackstone Strategic Opportunity Fund, according to his biography on the firm’s website, which has since been removed.

An email response from his Blackstone account showed he’s no longer with the firm, and in recent weeks, he resigned from the board of Peridot Global Holdings Ltd., a working capital provider that’s backed by Blackstone, according to a Companies House filing.

A Blackstone spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Spasov’s departure was reported earlier by HFM.

Before joining Blackstone, Spasov held roles at Ares Management Corp., Fortress Investment Group and Citigroup Inc.

His exit follows those of executives including Steve Logan, who left the Blackstone unit run by Joe Dowling for a role at Moore Capital Management; Kristerfor Mastronardi, who left for King Street Capital Management; Michael Pierog, who has joined Millennium Partners; and Rakesh Kumar, who recently started at Citadel’s Surveyor Capital.

