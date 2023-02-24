(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is among private equity firms and investment advisers facing scrutiny in a US regulatory crackdown on Wall Streeters’ once-prolific use of unauthorized messaging platforms.

The company was contacted by the Securities and Exchange Commission in October for information on retention of electronic business communications and text messages, Blackstone said in a filing on Friday.

“We are cooperating with the SEC’s inquiry,” it said.

The disclosure adds Blackstone to a list of marquee firms — including Apollo Global Management Inc., Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. — that have publicly acknowledged inquiries from the SEC after the watchdog punished banks for their employees’ unauthorized use of platforms such as WhatsApp. The regulatory sweep has pressured Wall Street to stop using disappearing-message apps and personal devices for business. Preliminary inquiries don’t necessarily mean the agency will ever levy a complaint.

Financial firms are subject to a variety of rules for monitoring and archiving business communications, which authorities have said play an important role when investigating suspected misconduct. Investment advisers and money managers are required to retain records related to advice they provide. The SEC’s push sets up a fight with firms and trade groups who argue the agency is overreaching.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.