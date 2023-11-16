(Bloomberg) -- Brian Sauvigne, a senior managing director at a Blackstone Inc. business that buys stakes in alternative-asset managers, is leaving the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sauvigne, who joined Blackstone in 2021, was previously chief operating officer of the firm’s growth-equity arm. Before that, he worked at BMO Capital Markets, Macquarie Group Ltd. and Morgan Stanley, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Doyle Queally, who covers private equity-related strategies in the firm’s institutional client solutions group, is being moved to a business-development role within the general partner stakes group, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The firm’s GP stakes effort is led by Mustafa Siddiqui.

The moves come as competition for deals, investor dollars and talent heats up in the business of buying stakes in private-investment firms.

A representative for New York-based Blackstone declined to comment.

