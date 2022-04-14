(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. signed a lease to expand its offices in midtown Manhattan, one of the latest companies to bet on New York’s recovery as its workforce grows.

The firm is more than doubling its space at 601 Lexington Ave., where it houses its technology and innovations group, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Blackstone is taking an additional 200,000 square feet (19,000 square meters) at the building, bringing its total at the property to more than 300,000 square feet, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

The deal is a boost for the office market in Manhattan, where empty space has piled up during the pandemic. While many tenants are scaling back their footprints in the hybrid-work era, a handful of major finance and technology firms are on the hunt for new offices as they expand their talent base. Ken Griffin’s Citadel, Meta Platforms Inc. and Andreas Halvorsen’s hedge fund firm Viking Global Investors are among companies that are exploring new leases.

Blackstone also has been considering a much larger expansion in New York, seeking roughly 1.5 million square feet to accommodate its growing workforce in the region, Bloomberg reported in March. More than a year ago, the firm added space at its Midtown headquarters, 345 Park Ave.

Blackstone’s lease at 601 Lexington Ave., owned by Boston Properties Inc., will run through 2028, the people said.

Newmark Group Inc. represented Blackstone in the deal. Representatives for Blackstone and Newmark declined to comment. Boston Properties didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.