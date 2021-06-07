(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. has agreed to acquire data-center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc. in a deal valued at roughly $10 billion.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and BREIT, the private equity firm’s nontraded real estate investment trust, have agreed to pay $78 a share for QTS, according to a statement Monday. The price represents a 21% premium to the closing share price of QTS on Friday, according to Dow Jones.

Including debt, the transaction is valued at about $10 billion.

QTS operates data centers, with more than than 7 million square feet of space in North America and Europe.

Shares of QTS surged in early trading on Monday, jumping as high as $78.51 The stock had gained 4.2% this year through Friday, when it closed at $64.49.

