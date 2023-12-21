(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. will take a majority stake in a payment service provider under Sony Group Corp. for about $280 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

The world’s largest alternative asset manager will buy 80% of Sony Payment Services Inc., said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. Blackstone and Sony Group announced the transaction Friday, confirming Bloomberg’s earlier report, but didn’t give financial details of the deal.

A household name for its electronics and entertainment offerings, Sony Group also operates a financial services business which includes Sony Bank and its subsidiary Sony Payment. Sony Bank will keep a 20% minority stake in the payment business, which is valued in total at 50 billion yen ($350 million), the person said.

Sony Group expects to book a gain on the transaction of about 20 billion yen in operating income for the quarter ending March 31, the company said in an exchange filing Friday. Shares of Sony fell 0.7% in Tokyo on Friday.

The deal comes as more Japanese corporations become open to selling off non-core business holdings, mainly to private equity investors eager to increase the value of the operations. Last month, Panasonic Holdings Corp. said it plans to sell part of its automotive systems unit to an affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc.

Sony Payment offers payment processing services for business clients, similar to Block Inc.’s Square. In Japan, nearly two-thirds of payments are still made in cash, signaling potential for growth of electronic payments.

This will be Blackstone’s first private equity deal in Japan in two years and its first in the financial technology space. The New York-based firm’s existing private equity portfolio companies in Japan are in the health-care segment — Ayumi Pharmaceutical Corp. and Alinamin Pharmaceutical Co.

