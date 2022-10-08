(Bloomberg) --

Blackstone Group Inc. has reached an agreement to move into new and bigger European headquarters in London’s Mayfair district.

The world’s largest private equity company will occupy a 226,000 square foot building on Berkeley Square, according to a statement Saturday. Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

“Blackstone backs firms that supports tens of thousands of British jobs and I am confident that our growth plans will ensure we become an even greater country in which to invest and do business,” UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said in the statement.

Its London headcount has doubled over the past three years to more than 500 people, Blackstone said.

