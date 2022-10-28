Blackstone to Weigh Sale of Stake in of HealthEdge Software

(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is exploring options for HealthEdge Software, including the sale of a stake that could value the health-care software company at about $3 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Blackstone is working with advisers on the possible sale of a 50% stake in HealthEdge, which sells software to health insurers, the people said.

It’s keen to bring in another financial investor to help it grow the business, one of the people said, asking not to not be identified discussing confidential information.

HealthEdge helps health insurers modernize their systems with software for plan design, enrollment and claims adjudication. It is projecting revenue of $400 million next year and earnings of $60 million, one of the people said. Blackstone bought a majority stake in the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company in 2020.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a stake sale, according to the people.

A representative for Blackstone declined to comment, while a spokesperson for HealthEdge didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

