(Bloomberg) -- A partnership including Blackstone Inc. is seeking to sell roughly $1.8 billion of commercial-property loans from the failed Signature Bank.

The venture, which also includes Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Rialto Capital, is marketing the performing loans, which are backed mostly by apartments, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified citing private information.

In December, Blackstone and its partners bought a 20% stake in a joint venture that holds roughly $17 billion of Signature loans with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The FDIC maintained an 80% stake and provided financing equal to 50% of the venture’s value.

Brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which advised Blackstone and its partners on the deal with the FDIC, is also marketing the newest transaction.

Spokespeople for Blackstone, which participated in the deal through Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, and the FDIC declined to comment. Spokespeople for CPPIB, Rialto and JLL didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A sale of the loans may draw investor interest as the commercial real estate market grapples with how higher borrowing costs have pummeled property values. More sales would help boost investors’ understanding around the value of buildings such as offices and apartments.

