(Bloomberg) -- Blade Air Mobility Inc. will bring its helicopter service to Jersey City, offering local residents a shorter ride to New York City’s airports with a new stop on the Hudson River waterfront.

According to the agreement with Newport Helipad, Blade will offer charter flights and “explore the viability of the first ever scheduled, by-the-seat service” between Newport Helipad and New York’s airports and heliports, the company said in a statement Monday. A flight from the Jersey City helistop to John F. Kennedy International Airport will take about five minutes, versus two and a half hours by car, the company said.

The Newport community within Jersey City has helped transform the Hudson River waterfront into a complex of high-rise offices and residences. Jersey City’s population increased in the years prior to the pandemic as prominent Wall Street firms opened offices on the waterfront and new residential projects offered amenities and space that would cost more in New York City.

Read more: Jersey City Pitches Latest Housing Plans to Cramped New Yorkers

Blade operates a ride-sharing business selling premium-priced seats on helicopters and charter planes to resort destinations. The company also offers helicopter rides to JFK from Manhattan as well as organ transplant transportation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.