(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer shouldn’t be complacent about his UK Labour Party’s prospects in the next general election, even after winning hundreds of seats in last week’s local vote, former Prime Minister Tony Blair warned.

Starmer has “done a pretty good job pulling the Labour party back from where it was,” Blair, who led the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. “But of course you can’t be complacent about these things at all.”

Sunak’s Tories Suffer Stinging Rebuke in UK Local Elections

Despite last week’s Conservative wipe-out — Rishi Sunak’s ruling party lost more than 1,000 seats — there are still doubts as to whether Starmer can lead Labour to an outright victory in a general election that must be held by January 2025. Labour gained about half of the seats lost by the Tories in a result that would see them emerge as the largest party in a general election, while falling short of an outright majority, according to a Sky News projection.

While Labour still holds a double-digit lead on the Tories in national polls, Sunak’s government has been gaining ground in recent weeks, pointing to the challenge facing Starmer, who is trying to rebuild his party’s fortunes after it suffered its biggest defeat since the 1930s in the 2019 general election.

Starmer on Tuesday said he’s confident but not complacent. “I’m going to be telling the shadow cabinet in absolutely no uncertain terms that the hard bit, the hardest bit is still ahead of us,” he told Sky News.

While Starmer ruled out entering a coalition government with the Scottish National Party if Labour fails to get a majority in the next election, he didn’t dismiss the prospect of working with the Liberal Democrats, who also gained hundreds of seats in the local elections. The Labour leader appeared to walk back from comments made in a Bloomberg interview last year, when he ruled out a coalition with “anyone” including the Liberal Democrats. On Tuesday, he evaded the question several times and told Sky he’s “pressing on for a Labour majority.”

Blair said he expects Labour to set out more detailed policy proposals in the coming months to construct a “modern agenda” that gives people “optimism.”

“One of the biggest problems for Britain at the moment is the sense that we don’t have that strong forward momentum behind a plan for the country’s future,” he said.

He bemoaned the “poor outcomes” in public services despite the current government’s high taxation and spending rates. He said that in the short term, the government should focus on reforming planning laws, tackling labor shortages and fixing some of the problems resulting from Brexit — including by reaching a deal on equivalence of financial services with the European Union.

“We’re in a position if we’re not careful, we’re going to lose altitude even with the City of London,” Blair said. “No matter how much people complain about the financial services sector, it’s a major part of our economy, we’ve got to keep it strong, we’ve got to keep it pre-eminent.”

On the international front, Blair said it’s important to keep relations with the US strong but not to distance itself too much from China.

“You’ve got to be strong enough to deal with whatever comes out of China, but you should stay engaged with China,” Blair said. “I don’t agree with decoupling, and I don’t agree with the notion that you treat China like the Soviet Union, because it isn’t.”

