(Bloomberg) -- Bite Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company led by a former Merrill Lynch executive, plans to merge with a Canadian plant-based food company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal will provide about $44 million in gross proceeds to Regina, Saskatchewan-based Above Food Corp., said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the planned announcement on Monday.

Bite, which focuses on the food and restaurant sectors, closed a $200 million initial public offering in early 2021 during a boom in blank-check offerings. The popularity of such investment vehicles has since soured amid tighter credit and greater scrutiny from regulators, and Bite transferred its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NYSE American board earlier this year.

The SPAC is led by Alberto Ardura Gonzalez, a former investment banker with Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank in Latin America.

Above Food was established in 2019 and announced a merger a year later with Purely Canada Foods, a producer of plant-based proteins.

