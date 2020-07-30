Blank-Check Firm PropTech Said to Near Merger With Porch.com

(Bloomberg) -- Blank-check company PropTech Acquisition Corp. is nearing an agreement to merge with Porch.com Inc., a technology company focused on home services, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A deal valued at more than $500 million, including debt, could be announced as soon as Thursday, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. PropTech is in talks with investors to raise $150 million as part of the deal, one of the people said.

No final decision has been made and talks could fall through, they said.

Representatives for PropTech and Seattle-based Porch.com didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Shares in PropTech were down nearly 1% at $10.65 at 2:03 p.m. in New York.

Mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have become a popular way for companies to go public as the coronavirus pandemic upends the equity markets. Fitness franchise F45 Training Holdings Inc. and potato chip maker Utz Quality Foods announced SPAC deals in recent months.

PropTech raised $172 million in an initial public offering in November with the goal of making an acquisition in the real estate technology space, according to regulatory filings.

Porch has raised capital from investors including Valor Equity Partners, Lowe’s Cos., Founders Fund and Battery Ventures, according to a press release.

