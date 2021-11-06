(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein broke a one-year hiatus on Twitter to deliver some commentary on yesterday’s political drama on Capitol Hill: “Progressives blinked.”

The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief executive officer sent the tweet on Saturday, a day after the House passed a historic infrastructure bill, but failed to land a vote on a more than $1.75 trillion tax and spending package embraced by the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.

Blankfein last tweeted in October last year, weighing on stimulus negotiations in Congress. He left Goldman in 2018 after more than four decades, and told Bloomberg TV last month he’s now focused on philanthropy, history and day trading.

