Blankfein Has Some Tax Advice After Icahn Plots Move to Miami

(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein, the former Goldman Sachs CEO on a self-described “gap year,” gave his two-cents on state tax rates after reports that billionaire Carl Icahn is planning a move to Florida to avoid the higher taxes in New York.

“For states with already high rates, increasing tax rate doesn’t necessarily increase tax revenue,” Blankfein wrote.

